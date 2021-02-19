Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $251.77

Volex plc (VLX.L) (LON:VLX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.77 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.57). Volex plc (VLX.L) shares last traded at GBX 331 ($4.32), with a volume of 298,594 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Volex plc (VLX.L) from GBX 382 ($4.99) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of £503.95 million and a PE ratio of 23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 334.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 251.77.

In related news, insider Peter Westmacott acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

Volex plc (VLX.L) Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

