Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 257 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 257 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 212 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 217.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is SEK 144.10. Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

