Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Up 5.9%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.91. 234,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 345,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

In other Vor Biopharma news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

