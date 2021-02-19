Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

NYSE:VNO opened at $36.16 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

