VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 744,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 608,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $581.45 million, a PE ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,023,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

