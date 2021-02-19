VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 744,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 608,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $581.45 million, a PE ratio of -124.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.
VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)
VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.
