Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,984 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $56.59 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

