Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will post $21.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.67 million and the lowest is $7.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $32.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $181.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.59 million to $197.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $58.15 million, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $97.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VYGR. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $14.62.

In related news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,069.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

