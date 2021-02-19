Vulcan International (OTCMKTS:VULC) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Vulcan International Co. (OTCMKTS:VULC) rose 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.42 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.54.

Vulcan International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VULC)

Vulcan International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber and foam products in Tennessee, the United States. The company offers mixed and uncured rubber products; firm sheet products from SBR, Nitrile, and Neoprene polymers; expanded rubber sheets; polyethylene foams; cross-linked, closed cell, and EVA co-polymer foams; and low density closed cell SBR products.

