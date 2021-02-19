Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Walmart has increased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,098,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.