Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Walmart has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $138.34. 12,098,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,494. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day moving average of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

