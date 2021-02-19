Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $162.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a $162.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.72.

WMT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 131,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $31,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

