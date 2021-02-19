Wanchain Price Up 34.1% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00001949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $185.23 million and approximately $24.97 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.43 or 0.00246154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.70 or 0.03225174 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00044866 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

