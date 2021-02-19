Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,234 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $377.14 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.22 and a 52-week high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPZ. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

