Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.