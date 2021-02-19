Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $1.09 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $8,471,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 7,075,050.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 141,501 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $7,112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 64.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 335,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 131,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

