Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $224,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQC stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

