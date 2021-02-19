Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 89.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,476 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.24.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

