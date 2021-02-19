Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 13,095 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $49.50 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

