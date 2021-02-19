Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Issues Earnings Results

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

WM traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $111.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

