Waves (WAVES) Price Tops $12.71 on Top Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Waves has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $12.71 or 0.00022563 BTC on major exchanges. Waves has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and $186.50 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012955 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007142 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001579 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,377,942 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

