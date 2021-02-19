WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.61 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0844 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $127.61 million and $6.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00028996 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,703,130,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,512,628,420 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.