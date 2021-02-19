WD Rutherford LLC Acquires Shares of 20,555 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,555 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,000. Square accounts for about 2.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,127 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $407,142.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,662.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock worth $305,327,318. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.35.

NYSE SQ traded up $7.03 on Friday, hitting $277.88. 102,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,232,841. The company has a market cap of $125.31 billion, a PE ratio of 429.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

