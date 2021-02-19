WD Rutherford LLC Purchases New Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Clorox by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Clorox by 126.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 210.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Clorox during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

NYSE:CLX traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.86. 20,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,773. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.45. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock valued at $94,009,663 in the last three months. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

