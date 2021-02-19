WD Rutherford LLC Purchases New Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,000. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 3.0% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $559.40. 7,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,909. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.08 and a 200 day moving average of $440.15. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $548.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $14,003,913 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.