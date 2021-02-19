WD Rutherford LLC Purchases Shares of 28,748 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000. NIKE comprises 2.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,060 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 64,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NKE traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.27. 78,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.86 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

