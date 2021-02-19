WD Rutherford LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,360 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.03. 46,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.26 and its 200-day moving average is $329.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

