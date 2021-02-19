Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

WFTLF stock remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,505. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

