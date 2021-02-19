Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
WFTLF stock remained flat at $$10.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 54,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,505. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19.
Weatherford International Company Profile
