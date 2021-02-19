Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $51.93 and last traded at $51.88. 472,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 555,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $540,250 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 138.5% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

