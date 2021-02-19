Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Wedbush raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($6.91) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($7.29). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

ALBO opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

