Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iHeartMedia (IHRT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) recently:
- 2/18/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “
- 2/4/2021 – iHeartMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “
- 2/3/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “
- 2/3/2021 – iHeartMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “
- 1/21/2021 – iHeartMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “
- 1/19/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of iHeartMedia stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 562,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,628. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.