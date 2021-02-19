Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for iHeartMedia (IHRT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) recently:

2/18/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

2/4/2021 – iHeartMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

2/3/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

2/3/2021 – iHeartMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – iHeartMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

1/21/2021 – iHeartMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

1/19/2021 – iHeartMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 562,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,628. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 54.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

