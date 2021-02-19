Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sasol (SSL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sasol (NYSE: SSL):

2/10/2021 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/9/2021 – Sasol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/2/2021 – Sasol was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/8/2021 – Sasol was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. "

Shares of SSL opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

