Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bonterra Energy (BNEFF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS: BNEFF) recently:

2/18/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.75. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $1.75 to $3.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Bonterra Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $1.50 to $2.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNEFF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

