Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.6% of SP Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,479,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 366,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.