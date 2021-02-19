Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692,176 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $114,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,540,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 835,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

