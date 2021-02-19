West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.00-6.15 EPS.

WST stock traded down $12.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.25. 4,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $124.53 and a twelve month high of $312.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

