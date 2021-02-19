West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Shares Down 5.1%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $279.33 and last traded at $281.55. 1,055,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 533,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.74.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $296.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

