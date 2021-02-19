Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WAL. Truist upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

NYSE:WAL opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.