Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Trading Up 6.4%

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.11 and last traded at $88.07. 1,090,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 780,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.75.

WAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $4,412,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,662,000 after buying an additional 231,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,579,000 after acquiring an additional 227,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,235,000 after acquiring an additional 125,155 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

