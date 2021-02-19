Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,140,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Western Digital worth $63,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

