Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.03

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.03 and last traded at $68.88, with a volume of 4516534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

