Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of WAB traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

In related news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $659,620.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,393,950. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

