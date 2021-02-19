Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.26

Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 19000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 million and a PE ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Westminster Resources Company Profile (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Peru. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties located in Southern Peru.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.