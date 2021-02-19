Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 3,375,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,099,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

WPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,082,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 2,083,635 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after buying an additional 842,023 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

