Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 3,375,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,099,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
WPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -204.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
