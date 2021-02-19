WeTrust 1-Day Volume Tops $6.00 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. WeTrust has a market cap of $791,559.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.00827651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00037231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00059354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00021061 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.53 or 0.04875450 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WeTrust

WeTrust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

