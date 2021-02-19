WHALE (WHALE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $723,763.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. In the last week, WHALE has traded 98.1% higher against the dollar. WHALE has a market cap of $74.36 million and $723,763.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can now be bought for about $14.72 or 0.00026315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00533178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00421250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029278 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,050,683 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

WHALE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

