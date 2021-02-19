Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $72,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $37.80 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

