William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for OptimizeRx in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.16 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $63.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Featured Article: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.