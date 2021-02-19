William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $443.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.16 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $441.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $1,470,849.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

