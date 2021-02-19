William E. Rote Sells 2,500 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00.
TVTX opened at $29.70 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,073,000.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
