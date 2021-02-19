William E. Rote Sells 2,500 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00.

TVTX opened at $29.70 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $111,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,733,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $49,073,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.