William W. Harvey Sells 5,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 32,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $116,000. 61.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.